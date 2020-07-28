Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Family Safety app is now available to all

The app combines screen time limits with physical location tracking.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
15m ago
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft Family Safety
Microsoft

It should come as no surprise that kids are spending more time on their devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how do you know they’re striking the right balance between remote learning, social media and Fortnite? Well, that’s where Microsoft’s new Family Safety app comes in. The free software, announced in March, is now out of ‘preview’ and available for anyone with an iOS or Android device to download.

You can use the app to set custom time limits for specific Android, Windows and Xbox applications, including video games like Minecraft. If a child requests an extension, you have the option of extending their allowance by 15 or 30 minutes, as well as one, two or three hours. The Family Safety app can also be setup so you get an email whenever they want to buy something through the Microsoft Store, and set up various web and search filters in the (now Chromium-based) Edge browser.

If you just want to keep tabs on your little one, the app can be configured to send a weekly ‘activity report’ email that breaks down their screen time by device and application. The idea, of course, is to help you know when there’s a problem and start a conversation with your loved ones. Finally, the app offers location tracking so that you can instantly see where all of your family members are in the real world. In the future, Microsoft 365 Family subscribers will also get alerts when a family member enters or leaves a specific location. The premium plan will offer some kind of ‘drive safety’ habit tracking, too, starting in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK.

None of these tools are particularly groundbreaking, and they’re obviously useless if your family spends most of their free time on Macs, iPhones and iPads. If every member is invested in the Microsoft ecosystem, though, this could be a decent dashboard — or a first port of call, if nothing else — for ensuring they’re living a healthy life both online and in the real world.

In this article: microsoft, safety, online safety, family safety app, family safety, screen time, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Sony's long-awaited A7S III is a videographer's dream

Sony's long-awaited A7S III is a videographer's dream

View
Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

Twitter locks Donald Trump Jr.'s account for spreading COVID misinformation

View
TCL's 8-series Roku TVs are half price at Best Buy

TCL's 8-series Roku TVs are half price at Best Buy

View
Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

Gogoro's Eeyo 1s is so light you almost forget it's an e-bike

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr