Microsoft's Family Safety app is now available to all

It should come as no surprise that kids are spending more time on their devices during the COVID-19 pandemic. But how do you know they’re striking the right balance between remote learning, social media and Fortnite? Well, that’s where Microsoft’s new Family Safety app comes in. The free software, announced in March, is now out of ‘preview’ and available for anyone with an iOS or Android device to download.

You can use the app to set custom time limits for specific Android, Windows and Xbox applications, including video games like Minecraft. If a child requests an extension, you have the option of extending their allowance by 15 or 30 minutes, as well as one, two or three hours. The Family Safety app can also be setup so you get an email whenever they want to buy something through the Microsoft Store, and set up various web and search filters in the (now Chromium-based) Edge browser.