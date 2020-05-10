Latest in Gear

Image credit: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Microsoft releases one last preview for its Windows 10 May 2020 Update

The next big Windows update is almost ready for the public.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
14m ago
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 2: A view of the new Microsoft Surface Laptop following a Microsoft launch event, May 2, 2017 in New York City. The Windows 10 S operating system is geared toward the education market and is Microsoft's answer to Google's Chrome OS. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The next big Windows update is almost ready for the public. Microsoft has released what it believes is the final preview build for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. It’s now available to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring — it’s initially being pushed to a small subset of users, but everyone can manually check for a download in Update & Security under Settings.

This update comes with an improved Cortana experience that gives the assistant the power to create and find emails. Users can also easily choose between typing and speaking for Cortana interactions by going to “Talk to Cortana” under Settings. They’ll be able to resize the Cortana window and sign-in to Safe mode using a Windows Hello PIN, as well. Microsoft listed those along with the many other changes that’ll come with the May 2020 Update on its website.

Insiders may want to take note, however, that the preview version may not work correctly with Windows Mixed Reality. Microsoft recommends putting off its installation until the company is able to release a fix in early May. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely clear when the May 2020 Update will be available to everyone, especially since the tech giant previously announced that it will pause optional non-security Windows updates due to the coronavirus pandemic

In this article: Windows 10, Microsoft, May 2020 Update, news, gear
