Microsoft releases one last preview for its Windows 10 May 2020 Update

The next big Windows update is almost ready for the public. Microsoft has released what it believes is the final preview build for the Windows 10 May 2020 Update. It’s now available to Windows Insiders in the Release Preview ring — it’s initially being pushed to a small subset of users, but everyone can manually check for a download in Update & Security under Settings.

This update comes with an improved Cortana experience that gives the assistant the power to create and find emails. Users can also easily choose between typing and speaking for Cortana interactions by going to “Talk to Cortana” under Settings. They’ll be able to resize the Cortana window and sign-in to Safe mode using a Windows Hello PIN, as well. Microsoft listed those along with the many other changes that’ll come with the May 2020 Update on its website.