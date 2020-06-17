Latest in Gear

Image credit: jittawit.21 via Getty Images

Microsoft rolls out fix for Windows 10 printer bug

But the company has yet to release a patch for some versions of the platform.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
31m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The printer is fully functional,Located on the desk. Is important in the office to present the work and success of the work.
jittawit.21 via Getty Images

Microsoft has rolled out a fix for Windows 10 users affected by a nasty bug preventing them from printing hard copies of their documents. Neowin has discovered that the tech giant has released a few separate updates fixing the issue for several versions of the OS — unfortunately, that means Microsoft has yet to release a patch for some Windows 10 builds.

A fix is now available for versions 1903 and 1909, as well as for versions 1809 and 1803. Under “Improvements and fixes” for those builds, Microsoft says their latest update “addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing.” Users will have to install them manually if they’re not available through Windows Update yet, but they can at least start printing whatever they need after they’re done.

If you’ll recall, the issue started after the company released its latest security updates for the OS over the weekend. Those who installed the updates found themselves having to deal with errors that rendered certain printers unable to print. Microsoft confirmed the problem and admitted that it even affects “software-based printers” such as printing to PDF. Those using a Windows 10 build that doesn’t have a fix yet will have to uninstall the platform’s June updates to be able to print anything at the moment.

In this article: news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

Linksys unveils a more affordable mesh router with WiFi 6

View
'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

'The Witcher 3' console players can claim a free PC copy

View
SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

SpaceX plans seaborne spaceports for Mars missions and hypersonic flights

View
Now any Windows 10 user can grab Razer's THX spatial audio app

Now any Windows 10 user can grab Razer's THX spatial audio app

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr