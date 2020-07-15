Latest in Gaming

You can buy 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' on 10 DVDs if you want

The upcoming game is getting a physical release in Europe.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Aerosoft

When Microsoft Flight Simulator comes out on August 18th, fans of the long-running series in Europe will have the chance to buy a physical copy of the upcoming game. Usually, that wouldn't be a big deal, but Flight Simulator will come on a whopping 10 discs. The package is coming courtesy of a publisher named Aerosoft that struck a deal with Microsoft to distribute the game in the continent. 

The 10 dual-layered DVDs will contain approximately 90GB of game assets, including all the textures and models of the planes featured in the game. That's almost 100GB of data people with slow internet connections won't have to download. No physical release would be complete without a manual. Fortunately, it looks like Flight Simulator will come with a hefty one. The entire package also comes in a fancy-looking box. As with the digital version of the game, they'll be multiple editions of the physical release. Buying the more expensive €130 will give players access to additional aircraft and airports. However, both will come on 10 DVDs. 

As Eurogamer notes, it's hard to say if 10 discs is a record for a physical media game releaseWhen I originally bought Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn back in 2000, it came on four discs. Installing Monkey Island 2: Le Chuck’s Revenge on Amiga systems famously involved 11 3.5-inch floppy disks — but that’s comparing two very different things. It's worth pointing out Flight Simulator would take up fewer Blu-ray discs, but the fact it's shipping on DVDs helps make it more accessible.

