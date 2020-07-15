You can buy 'Microsoft Flight Simulator' on 10 DVDs if you want

When Microsoft Flight Simulator comes out on August 18th, fans of the long-running series in Europe will have the chance to buy a physical copy of the upcoming game. Usually, that wouldn't be a big deal, but Flight Simulator will come on a whopping 10 discs. The package is coming courtesy of a publisher named Aerosoft that struck a deal with Microsoft to distribute the game in the continent.

The 10 dual-layered DVDs will contain approximately 90GB of game assets, including all the textures and models of the planes featured in the game. That's almost 100GB of data people with slow internet connections won't have to download. No physical release would be complete without a manual. Fortunately, it looks like Flight Simulator will come with a hefty one. The entire package also comes in a fancy-looking box. As with the digital version of the game, they'll be multiple editions of the physical release. Buying the more expensive €130 will give players access to additional aircraft and airports. However, both will come on 10 DVDs.