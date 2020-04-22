Microsoft's Flight Simulator won't require a super-powerful PC rig

One of the most anticipated games this year is Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020. Not only do the graphics look lush and detailed, but it’ll simulate the entire flying world, including all 37,000 real-world airports, real-life air traffic and up-to-date weather conditions. You’d think all that would require quite a powerful PC rig, but Microsoft has just unveiled the machine specifications for Flight Simulator 2020 and you won’t necessarily need the latest and fastest gear.
A minimum spec machine requires at least an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU, both of which are several generations old. You’ll also need either a Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 770 GPU with at least 2GB of VRAM, along with 8GB of RAM, a 150GB hard drive and a 5 Mbps connection.