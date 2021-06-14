'Flight Simulator' on Xbox will support VRR for better frame rates

During Microsoft's E3 2021 showcase on Sunday, we got a good look at Flight Simulator running on an Xbox Series X, but missing from the trailer was context on how the game will perform on consoles. We now have an answer. In a Twitter response spotted by Eurogamer, Microsoft confirmed the Series X and S would target a base 30 frames per second. However, if you happen to own a relatively recent TV set that features an HDMI 2.1 connection and support for a variable refresh rate, the game will go above 30 fps.

Eurogamer also spotted a FAQ that provides additional on how the console version of Flight Simulator will interact with its PC counterparts. In short, if you bought the game through the Windows Store, you won't have to rebuy it on Xbox to play it there — though you won't have the same luck if you bought the game from Valve. On that same note, any Microsoft and Asobo produced DLC will also carry over between the Xbox and Windows Store PC versions, as will achievements. Despite those limitations, Microsoft will fully support crossplay across every platform. So if you decide to play the game on Xbox come July 27th, you'll see both Steam and Windows Store players when you take to the skies.