Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

GameStop will get a cut of digital revenue from every Xbox it sells

But it's unclear how big GameStop's portion will be.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xbox
Engadget

Microsoft and GameStop have inked a deal that would give the latter a portion of the tech giant’s digital sales revenue for every next-gen Xbox the gaming retail chain sells. The companies published a press release about their collaboration last week, but it mostly focused on GameStop employees using Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products. As Ars Technica has noted, though, there’s a vague line buried in there that deserves more attention: “GameStop and Microsoft will both benefit from the customer acquisition and lifetime revenue value of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem.”

Speaking to investment firms Domo Capital Management and Loop Capital, the publication was able to paint a better picture of the situation. Domo President Justin Dopierala told Ars that GameStop Investor Relations representative Eric Cerny sent an email with the statement: “We are allowed to state we will receive a portion of the downstream revenue from any device we will bring into the Xbox ecosystem.”

Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba confirmed what Dopierala said, adding that GameStop will get a percentage of the revenue from every full game and DLC download, every microtransaction and every subscription made through an Xbox Series X or Series S it has sold through its stores. And since the original line in the PR mentions “lifetime revenue value,” it means the retailer will be receiving money from Microsoft throughout each console’s lifetime.

BWW Media Group executive editor Brad Sams first brought attention to the deal last week and noted Domo Capital’s confirmation:

How big GameStop’s cut is, however, remains a mystery. Neither GameStop nor Microsoft would reveal the details of their partnership, though Dopierala believes it could be anywhere from one to 10 percent of all digital revenue. Chukumba told Ars that it’s probably much smaller than that, because, well, Microsoft probably isn’t getting a lot out of the deal. “If they didn't have this [arrangement], would they sell fewer Xboxes?" he said.

It’s also unclear if the deal would mean GameStop will push Xboxes more than PlayStations — that’s something we may find out next month when the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S arrive.

In this article: Microsoft, GameStop, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
67 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Sony’s Spatial Reality Display lets you gawk at 3D objects without glasses

Sony’s Spatial Reality Display lets you gawk at 3D objects without glasses

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

Google Search will help you identify that song stuck in your head

View
GameStop will get a cut of digital revenue from every Xbox it sells

GameStop will get a cut of digital revenue from every Xbox it sells

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr