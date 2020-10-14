GameStop will get a cut of digital revenue from every Xbox it sells

Microsoft and GameStop have inked a deal that would give the latter a portion of the tech giant’s digital sales revenue for every next-gen Xbox the gaming retail chain sells. The companies published a press release about their collaboration last week, but it mostly focused on GameStop employees using Microsoft’s cloud solutions and hardware products. As Ars Technica has noted, though, there’s a vague line buried in there that deserves more attention: “GameStop and Microsoft will both benefit from the customer acquisition and lifetime revenue value of each gamer brought into the Xbox ecosystem.”
Speaking to investment firms Domo Capital Management and Loop Capital, the publication was able to paint a better picture of the situation. Domo President Justin Dopierala told Ars that GameStop Investor Relations representative Eric Cerny sent an email with the statement: “We are allowed to state we will receive a portion of the downstream revenue from any device we will bring into the Xbox ecosystem.”