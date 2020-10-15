Xbox Series X final preview: A deeper dive

Engadget

Set up and scream

If you haven’t set up a new console since the beginning of the current generation, you’re in for a treat. After booting up for the first time, the Series X prompts you to complete the set-up process on the Xbox mobile app. If you already have the app installed, it takes just a few seconds to link your console to your account and move on. This is an incredible improvement over the traditional sign-in process, which usually involves a clunky on-screen keyboard. That’s still an option here, but setting up through the app is a much smoother experience.

Of course, that’s by design. Let’s take a quick, big-picture detour here:

Not only does Microsoft want to have a presence on every screen in your possession in order to keep you entrenched in the Xbox ecosystem, but the company is particularly invested in the mobile market, the fastest-growing segment in gaming. Sure, there are more than 200 million Xbox Ones, PS4s and Nintendo Switches in people’s homes today, but there are an estimated 3.2 billion smartphones in the wild. Mobile gaming is expected to account for nearly double the revenue of PC or console gaming in 2020, hitting an estimated $77.2 billion, according to Newzoo. Microsoft wants in on this market.

The Xbox app houses your Achievements, Activity Feed and other community features, but it’s also a shell to advertise the separate Game Pass app and xCloud — both of which are critical to Microsoft’s strategy in the next generation. Microsoft operates xCloud, one of the most viable game-streaming technologies on the market today, and it lives exclusively inside of the Xbox Game Pass app. Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft’s subscription service, offering a library of more than 150 games for $15 a month, plus access to xCloud, which allows users to stream console titles on Android devices. Game Pass already has more than 15 million members and it’s a source of revenue growth for Microsoft overall. Either way, signing new Ultimate subscribers will be crucial at the dawn of a new console generation. The standard Xbox app is littered with links to join Game Pass, as is the Series X itself.

All right, back to the box.

After signing in and establishing whether your TV supports 4K, there’s a prompt to link the Series X with your home’s Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant network — and here’s where the screaming comes into play.

Like the mobile sign-in option, the voice assistant feature is already live in the Xbox One family of consoles, but I bet plenty of players don’t know about it or simply haven’t taken the time to enable it. With thousands of new Xboxes booting up after launch day on November 10th, that’s about to change.

I love yelling at my appliances. My ideal vision of the future involves me floating around on a pair of hoverboard roller skates, injecting caffeine directly into my nutrient port and constantly talking to my house. I currently have Google Assistant in my home, and I’ve been able to use a handful of commands to control the Xbox, including, “Hey, Google, turn on Xbox,” and “Hey, Google, play Don’t Starve on Xbox.” That second one works with any accessible game or app. Also, with Spotify playing in the background of a game, saying “Hey, Google, pause,” pauses the music without interrupting gameplay and without having to specify which app.

The voice assistant isn’t able to pull up specific YouTube channels or fast-forward through podcast ads on Spotify, but for general commands, it works brilliantly. This is pretty much the dream scenario that Microsoft envisioned with the Kinect at the launch of the Xbox One in 2013 — a voice-controlled console integrated into your home’s media ecosystem. That feature wasn’t enough to keep the Kinect alive, but after seven years of growth in the IoT market, voice commands are now a natural inclusion in a new console.

HDMI 2.1

The Series X comes with an HDMI 2.1 cable in the box, and this enables some extra features on newer or gaming-specific TVs. HDMI 2.1 unlocks gaming at 4K 120Hz, which cuts the frame-transmission time from the console to the screen in half, and takes advantage of variable refresh rates on supported TVs. The Series X can also automatically set your TV to Game Mode, or low-latency mode, every time you load a game.

I don’t have a TV capable of hitting 120Hz (we should be able to test that feature in our full review), but I do have a TV with Game Mode. I also have a TV capable of HDR, and calibrating it was easy using the app that’s pre-loaded on the new console.

Microsoft loves labeling things on the Series X, and on top of achievements, it populates logos for Quick Resume and Game Pass titles, not to mention the HDR and Game Mode notifications your TV might have. Loading the right game at the right time can easily result in four notifications on the title screen alone. These aren’t obtrusive, but they make me want to say “Hey, Google, tell the Xbox to calm down.”

We covered Quick Resume and the backward compatible library in our first look, so I won’t linger on those here. However, I recently had the chance to play two unreleased games and see how they perform on Series X: Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Dirt 5.