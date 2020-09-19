Xbox Game Pass has more than 15 million subscribers

Tucked away in its blockbuster announcement that it’s buying Bethesda Softworks, id Software and Arkane Studios parent company ZeniMax Media, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass now has more than 15 million subscribers. That means it has added more than five million members in the last six months or so.

Microsoft has beefed up Game Pass this year by adding plenty more titles for players to enjoy. EA Play games will soon be available through the service at no extra charge too. On top of that, Microsoft just rolled out xCloud for everyone, meaning that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can keep playing many of their Xbox and PC games on Android devices.