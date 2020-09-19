Latest in Gaming

Xbox Game Pass has more than 15 million subscribers

They're about to get access to a bunch of Bethesda and EA games.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago
Gamers interact with newly-announced games, including some of the 14 new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, at Xbox E3 2018 Showcase in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images)
Tucked away in its blockbuster announcement that it’s buying Bethesda Softworks, id Software and Arkane Studios parent company ZeniMax Media, Microsoft revealed that Xbox Game Pass now has more than 15 million subscribers. That means it has added more than five million members in the last six months or so.

Microsoft has beefed up Game Pass this year by adding plenty more titles for players to enjoy. EA Play games will soon be available through the service at no extra charge too. On top of that, Microsoft just rolled out xCloud for everyone, meaning that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can keep playing many of their Xbox and PC games on Android devices.

The ZeniMax deal was announced on the eve of Xbox Series X and Series S presales opening up. Microsoft is offering both consoles on a 24-month payment plan ($25/month for Series S and $35/month for Series X), which includes access to Game Pass Ultimate for the duration. Soon, titles like Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will soon be included in Game Pass, as will upcoming games like Starfield. That’s one way for Microsoft to make Game Pass a more enticing deal for people on the fence about taking the preorder plunge.

