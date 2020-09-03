Latest in Gaming

Image credit: id Software/Bethesda/NVIDIA

NVIDIA shows off 'Doom Eternal' running on the GeForce RTX 3080

It's one of our earliest looks at the new GPU in action.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
44m ago
Doom Eternal running on the GeForce RTX 3080
id Software/Bethesda/NVIDIA

When it revealed its first 3000-series graphics cards earlier this week, NVIDIA said the $699 GeForce RTX 3080 runs twice as fast as the 2080. To showcase its latest tech, the company released a gameplay video of Doom Eternal running on the 3080, which includes side-by-side comparisons with the 2080 Ti (a souped-up version of the 2080).

You’ll need a display that’s capable of showing off 4K visuals at 60 frames per second for the optimal effect here — YouTube doesn’t support higher FPS rates than that yet. Still, Doom Eternal runs very smoothly here on what I’d imagine are fairly high graphics settings. There’s an FPS counter in the top right corner all the way through, and it rarely dips below 100 FPS despite all the gnarly, fast-paced action.

The video is a decent early look at how well the 3080, NVIDIA’s first Ampere-based graphics card, runs a recent game. It could help you make up your mind on whether to take the plunge and pick up that GPU, which will be available from September 17th.

