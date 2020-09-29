Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Many Android phones will offer Bing alongside Google search in Europe

Bing will be one of four nominated search options for Android phones.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
21m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2019/11/10: In this photo illustration a Microsoft Bing displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

As part of an antitrust settlement in Europe, Google has to offer new Android users a choice of downloading a rival search product. These choice slots are auctioned off, and Google has just published the options that will be presented to users between October 1st and December 31st of this year. The biggest news is that Microsoft has managed to get its rival product placed in some of Europe’s biggest markets. 

From October 1st, Bing will be one of the four options available to users in countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway and the UK. As Bloomberg reports, Info.com, PrivacyWall and GMX were all big winners, taking the majority of the slots across the continent. But the big news is however much Microsoft paid to get Bing in front of users in those markets, and if that will help improve its market share — currently believed to be 3.06 percent.

In this article: Bing, Google, EU, Choice, Auction, Microsoft, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NASA schedules the first Crew Dragon operational flight for Halloween

NASA schedules the first Crew Dragon operational flight for Halloween

View
TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

TCL rolls out new Roku Ready Alto sound bars with Dolby Atmos

View
NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

NASA delays James Webb Space Telescope launch until October 2021

View
Lenovo's 2-pound Thinkpad X1 Nano features Intel's latest processors

Lenovo's 2-pound Thinkpad X1 Nano features Intel's latest processors

View
Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

Xbox Series X first look: Fast, powerful and quiet

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr