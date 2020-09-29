Many Android phones will offer Bing alongside Google search in Europe

As part of an antitrust settlement in Europe, Google has to offer new Android users a choice of downloading a rival search product. These choice slots are auctioned off, and Google has just published the options that will be presented to users between October 1st and December 31st of this year. The biggest news is that Microsoft has managed to get its rival product placed in some of Europe’s biggest markets.

From October 1st, Bing will be one of the four options available to users in countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway and the UK. As Bloomberg reports, Info.com, PrivacyWall and GMX were all big winners, taking the majority of the slots across the continent. But the big news is however much Microsoft paid to get Bing in front of users in those markets, and if that will help improve its market share — currently believed to be 3.06 percent.