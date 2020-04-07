Latest in Gear

Microsoft hires Apple’s former wireless tech chief for its hardware division

Ruben Caballero will work on HoloLens and other special projects
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
36m ago
Ruben Caballero, a former Apple executive, has joined Microsoft as corporate vice president for hardware design and technology. According to a new entry on his LinkedIn profile, which was first spotted by Bloomberg, Caballero will be part of Microsoft’s mixed reality and AI division. In particular, he’ll work on the HoloLens as well as other special projects.

Caballero served as a VP of engineering at Apple from 2005 to 2019 and led the company’s wireless technology development. His team of engineers built the antennas inside iPhones, iPads and Macs, and he oversaw Apple’s wireless testing labs around the world. After he left the tech giant in 2019, he served as an advisor for several companies before joining Microsoft.

Microsoft confirmed the hire to Bloomberg but didn’t elaborate on what projects Caballero will be working on. As the publication notes, though, this shows Microsoft’s commitment to growing its selection of hardware offerings.

In this article: Apple, Microsoft, Business, HoloLens, Ruben Caballero, Hiring, vice president, hardware, news, gear
