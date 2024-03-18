Microsoft is planning some more pre-Build AI announcements

It's shaping up to be a busy spring for Microsoft , which has multiple events lined up over the next few months. Not only is there a work and Copilot-centric event this Thursday and almost certainly an Xbox showcase coming up in early June , but Build is on the horizon. The company's major developer conference is set to run from May 21 until May 23. However, three days apparently isn't long enough to cram in everything Microsoft wants to talk about.

The company sent Engadget an invite to a private event taking place on May 20, the day before Build starts. Details are scant, but Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella will dig into its "AI vision across hardware and software." There won't be a livestream of the briefing, but reporters who attend in person will learn the news first and get hands-on demos.

Microsoft having an "AI vision" that spans across hardware and software lines up with recent reports that the company is gearing up to release its first "AI PCs." This week's event is expected to include at least the business and commercial-focused versions of the OLED Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

The consumer variants of the systems may not arrive until later this spring , though those are expected to have significant processor upgrades that will deliver “huge performance and efficiency gains," according to Windows Central . They're slated to have Intel Core Ultra or Snapdragon X Elite chips with next-gen neural processing units.