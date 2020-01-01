Microsoft will identify manipulated media with a confidence score

The pandemic and upcoming US presidential election have made misinformation even more dangerous than usual. So, as part of its Defending Democracy Program, Microsoft is rolling out new tools to combat misinformation, specifically deepfakes.

The new Microsoft Video Authenticator will analyze still photo and video images and share how likely it is that the media is artificially manipulated. Users will see a confidence score, or percentage chance, that the media is manipulated, and in videos, that score will show in real-time on each frame. Microsoft says the tool works by detecting subtle elements that might not be detectable by the human eye.