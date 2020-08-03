TikTok bans deepfakes to fight misinformation and election meddling

The deepfake ban is part of a broader set of policy changes meant to fight misinformation and election meddling. The new rules also make the company’s policy barring coordinated inauthentic activities “unambiguous.”

TikTok also says it’s expanding its work with outside fact-checkers ahead of the 2020 election, and that it will allow users to report election-related misinformation in its app. And the company is working with the Department of Homeland Security in order to combat foreign interference in the election.

Though Pappas writes that “TikTok isn't the go-to app to follow news or politics,” the app has dealt with extremism, fringe conspiracy theories and other unsavory content.

Together, the updates are similar to steps other social media companies have taken to fight election meddling and disinformation campaigns. The changes may also help address some concerns around the app, which lawmakers have labeled a national security threat. Microsoft is currently in talks to buy TikTok from Chinese parent company ByteDance, after Donald Trump threatened to ban the app.