Microsoft adds photo editing features to OneDrive

Microsoft is adding photo editing and viewing features to OneDrive that bring it another step closer to Google Photos. Starting on Android and the web, you can now use the file syncing app to crop images (using presets for social media or manually); rotate or flip an image by 90 degrees or 180 degrees, respectively, and straighten tilted pictures; and adjust the brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation.

The changes will seem familiar to anyone who's done some basic photo editing. Sticking to the formula, OneDrive can save your changes as a new file or overwrite the original image. If you make a mistake, you can also use version history to revert to the source. Microsoft is rolling out the editing options for OneDrive personal accounts, with plans to bring them to work and school accounts this summer and iOS later in the year.

In addition, the update brings with it Chromecast support that lets you display your image and video files on a TV by tapping the new cast option in the home tab. While a new filter option will let you choose between images in your pictures folder or all the photos in OneDrive.

Microsoft is also working on improved organization for photos that will automatically add images to folders based on their upload source. As a result, you'll soon be able to separate your Instagram or Snapchat downloads from screenshots and movies. If you prefer sorting by date, you'll be able to automatically group media files by month and year. Expect that update to land in the next two months on Android.