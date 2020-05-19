Microsoft's OpenAI supercomputer has 285,000 CPU cores, 10,000 GPUs

Last year, Microsoft invested $1 billion in Open AI, a non-profit co-founded by Elon Musk that focuses on the development of human-friendly artificial intelligence. Today at the Build 2020 developer conference, we're seeing the first results of that investment. Microsoft announced that it has developed an Azure-hosted supercomputer built expressly for testing OpenAI's large-scale artificial intelligence models.
While we've seen many AI implementations focused on single tasks, like recognizing specific objects in images or translating languages, a new wave of research is focused on massive models that can perform multiple tasks at once. As Microsoft notes, that can include moderating game streams or potentially generating code after exploring GitHub. Realistically, these large-scale models can actually make AI a lot more useful for consumers and developers alike.