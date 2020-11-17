Microsoft's Pluton chip upgrades the hardware security of Windows PCs

The next Windows PC you buy could come with an advanced security co-processor that will protect your data from being stolen by hackers. Building on work it started with the Xbox One, on Tuesday Microsoft announced the existence of Pluton. It’s a new project the company is working on with both AMD and Intel, as well as Qualcomm, to create x86 and ARM CPUs that integrate a dedicated security component.
At its simplest, Pluton is an evolution of the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) you find in many modern computers. TPMs store security-related information about your operating system and enable features like Windows Hello. However, for all the additional security they add to PCs, they still have vulnerabilities. As security researchers have shown, it’s possible for hackers to attack the bus interface that allows the TPM and CPU to communicate with one another.