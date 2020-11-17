Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's Pluton chip upgrades the hardware security of Windows PCs

Microsoft teamed up with AMD, Intel and Qualcomm to create a T2-like co-processor
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
15m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Pluton chip
Microsoft

The next Windows PC you buy could come with an advanced security co-processor that will protect your data from being stolen by hackers. Building on work it started with the Xbox One, on Tuesday Microsoft announced the existence of Pluton. It’s a new project the company is working on with both AMD and Intel, as well as Qualcomm, to create x86 and ARM CPUs that integrate a dedicated security component.

At its simplest, Pluton is an evolution of the existing Trusted Platform Module (TPM) you find in many modern computers. TPMs store security-related information about your operating system and enable features like Windows Hello. However, for all the additional security they add to PCs, they still have vulnerabilities. As security researchers have shown, it’s possible for hackers to attack the bus interface that allows the TPM and CPU to communicate with one another. 

That’s where Pluton comes into the picture. By integrating the TPM into the CPU, Microsoft says it’s able to close off that avenue of attack. When the first slate of Pluton-equipped CPUs and computers start making their way out to consumers, Microsoft says they’ll emulate TPM chips so that they can take advantage of existing APIs and provide Windows users with immediate usefulness. The end goal is for Pluton-equipped CPUs to protect your credentials, encryption keys and personal data. In that way, it will be similar to the T2 and Titan M security chips Apple and Google offer, but with the added advantage of being there for the entire Windows ecosystem to use.

Microsoft is making some big claims when it comes to just how much additional security the co-processor will provide. “None of this information can be removed from Pluton even if an attacker has installed malware or has complete physical possession of your PC.” When it comes to protecting you against future threats, Microsoft has an answer for that too. Pluton CPUs will get their firmware updates directly from the company’s servers over a secure connection.

Since Microsoft is hardening the security of your Windows PC through a new hardware component, you won’t get the benefit of Pluton unless you buy a new chip. As things stand, Microsoft hasn’t said when people will be able to buy Pluton-equipped CPUs, and it may take a while before they become available. The closest we have to a timeline is a bit of information from AMD. The company says it aims to be the first x86 chipmaker to release a Pluton-equipped CPU — though it just announced its new Zen 3 CPUs at the start of October.   

In this article: Microsoft, Arm, x86, personal computing, cybersecurity, Windows 10, Qualcomm, AMD, Intel, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Oppo's X 2021 rollable concept phone expands in your hand

Oppo's X 2021 rollable concept phone expands in your hand

View
NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

NVIDIA's latest desktop workstation has four 80GB GPUs

View
The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

View
Samsung's latest monitor is a smart TV with PC features

Samsung's latest monitor is a smart TV with PC features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr