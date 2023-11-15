Microsoft rebrands its AI-powered Bing Chat as Copilot

Microsoft is rebranding Bing Chat and is now simply calling it "Copilot," giving its generative AI assistant a consistent identity across its products. Similarly, Bing Chat Enterprise will be known "Copilot Pro," and it will be generally available starting on December 1. It will still be free for specific Microsoft 365 licenses, which will include F3 accounts for frontline workers, though the $5-a-month standalone subscription will be available that day, as well.

The Copilot Pro is based on OpenAI's latest models, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, and the company says it will not save prompts and responses. Microsoft will not see interactions happening within Copilot Pro at all, and it will not use customers' chats to further train the underlying models. In addition to announcing Bing Chat's rebranding, Microsoft has also revealed at its Ignite AI event that it's giving Copilot for Microsoft 365 more personalization options. Users will be able to set their preferred formatting, style and tone, starting with Word and PowerPoint, and then later on with other apps.

In Teams, Copilot will gain the ability to take notes throughout the meeting starting sometime next year. Users will even be able to tell the assistant specific information to include — they can, for instance, ensure that a co-worker's remarks are in the meeting notes by asking Copilot to "Quote [the co-worker's name]." They can also have Copilot assist in a meeting to provide answers on the fly when needed without enabling transcription. The assistant can even list and visualize Teams discussions in a collaborative space in Whiteboard that all participants can access. In Teams channels, users will be able to use Copilot to synthesize long posts or review key happenings throughout the day.

In Outlook, Copilot will be able to comb through invitation details, related emails and pertinent documents to build a summary of events that users can review quickly starting in spring next year. A feature that's "coming soon" to Word will allow users to be able to easily discern the latest changes to a document simply by asking Copilot a question, such as "How do I see what has changed in this document?" And in PowerPoint, users will be able to use corporate brand assets and easily reimagine them using AI-generated visuals. These are but a few of Microsoft's announcements at Ignite, which also include its two new in-house AI chips, the Azure Maia AI Accelerator and Azure Cobalt CPU.