Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Microsoft restores custom Xbox gamerpic uploads after three months

There appears to be less
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MERSIN, TURKEY - DECEMBER 11: Controller Gamepad of Xbox Gaming Console is seen in Mersin, Turkey on December 11, 2019. (Photo by Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The strain on gaming services might be easing now that pandemic lockdowns are easing in some parts of the world. Windows Central notes that Microsoft has restored custom Xbox Live gamerpic uploads nearly three months after disabling the feature to reduce the workload for moderators. We’ve asked Microsoft for comment, but it’s safe to say this is good news if you’re tired of your virtual Xbox persona.

The return suggests that demand for Xbox Live isn’t as heavy as it was in March, when many lockdowns began. The service’s active population surged 42 percent year-over-year at the time, with Game Pass subscriptions and friends also soaring at the same time. It might be a long time before the numbers settle down to something vaguely resembling normal (especially if there’s a second virus wave), but the initial crush of demand might be over.

In this article: Microsoft, XBOX, XBOX Live, games, video games, internet, Services, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

EA officially announces 'Star Wars: Squadrons' following leak

View
It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

It doesn’t matter what the PS5 looks like

View
Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

Amazon Fire HD 8 review: A good, cheap tablet with one big compromise

View
Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

Over 100 Switch titles are discounted in Nintendo’s summer sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr