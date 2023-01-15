Sponsored Links

Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook and Xbox Live go down across the world

The company identified a potential networking issue.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 06: Microsoft Corporation booth signage is displayed at CES 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 08 and features about 3,200 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
David Becker via Getty Images
Mariella Moon
Mariella Moon|@mariella_moon|January 25, 2023 4:20 AM

Multiple Microsoft 365 services went down for thousands of users around the world, prompting the tech giant to investigate the incident affecting several of its products. In an announcement about the outage posted in the early morning (ET time) of January 25th, the company said users were unable to access its services, including Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi and Microsoft 365 Admin Center. The tech giant admitted that the outage might not be limited to those products, however, and true enough, over a thousand users also reported having problems with accessing Xbox Live on Down Detector.

In an update to its announcement, Microsoft said it "isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue." The company added that it had to plan its next troubleshooting steps carefully and analyze "the best mitigation strategy" in order to come up with a solution that wouldn't cause any additional impact. By 4:26AM ET, Microsoft tweeted that it "rolled back a network change" that it believed was causing the outage and that it was monitoring its services as they start coming back online. 

