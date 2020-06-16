Microsoft simplifies its Windows Insider testing program

Microsoft is switching up the way it releases new builds to Windows Insiders. In a new blog post, the company explains that the existing frequency-based ring model will be replaced by a channel model designed to “make it clearer for existing Insiders to choose the experience that’s right for them [and] also for new Insiders to pick the right channel as they join.”

Previously, Insiders were able to choose between “fast,” “slow” and “release preview” rings. However, this lead to an element of confusion in that — for example — the middle of 2019 saw Windows Insiders running builds from three different releases, depending on the ring they’d opted into. As Microsoft principal program manager lead Amanda Langowski explains, “As we continue to evolve the way we release Windows 10 and the diversity of Insiders we serve is greater than ever, it is critical that Insiders have a flighting option that is tailored to their needs. We believe the best way to do this is to shift focus from frequency to quality.”