Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Share your reviews of Microsoft's Surface Book 3

If you own Microsoft’s unique detachable laptop, we want to hear what you think!
Amber Bouman, @dameright
1h ago
Microsoft Surface Book 3
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Microsoft’s third Surface Book tried to be many things for many people. It straddled the line between being a laptop with speedy performance, or a tablet with a kickstand and keyboard. While ambitious, this design had drawbacks for reviewer Devindra Hardawar. He didn’t find the detachable screen very useful, the device was heavy and the system wasn’t as powerful as competing systems. Still, its impressive graphics, quality build materials and excellent touchpad earned the Surface Book 3 a solid score of 80

None of our readers has submitted a user review for the Surface Book 3 on our product page yet, so we don’t know how users of the detachable laptop feel about it. If you own or use one, weigh in and tell us how you’d rate the laptop. What do you use the detachable tablet option for? Did you find the 15-inch display heavy or clunky? How well does the Surface Pen work? Tell us all this and more in your own user review on the Surface Book 3 product page! Remember, we use the very best reviews in upcoming user review roundup articles, so don’t leave out any important details. 

Write a review for Surface Book 3

Note: As always, comments are off here. Please head over to the Microsoft Surface Book 3 product page to submit your reviews and opinions!

