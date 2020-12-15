Microsoft will release the Surface Duo in more countries next year

After a buggy initial release in the US this past August, Microsoft’s Surface Duo will make its way to other countries next year. On Tuesday, the company announced its dual-screen Android phone will be available in Canada, France, Germany and the UK in early 2021, with more information to follow.

In the same blog post, Microsoft said Duo users can now download an enhanced version of TikTok — which last we checked hasn’t been banned yet. The updated app takes advantage of the phone’s dual-screen design, allowing you to watch videos on one display while browsing hashtags and searching for specific clips on the other.