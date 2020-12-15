Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft will release the Surface Duo in more countries next year

In the meantime, current users can download an enhanced TikTok app.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Surface Duo TikTok
Microsoft

After a buggy initial release in the US this past August, Microsoft’s Surface Duo will make its way to other countries next year. On Tuesday, the company announced its dual-screen Android phone will be available in Canada, France, Germany and the UK in early 2021, with more information to follow.

In the same blog post, Microsoft said Duo users can now download an enhanced version of TikTok — which last we checked hasn’t been banned yet. The updated app takes advantage of the phone’s dual-screen design, allowing you to watch videos on one display while browsing hashtags and searching for specific clips on the other.

Third-party apps that take advantage of the Surface Duo’s unique design have been few and far between. Before TikTok, the most notable examples were Spotify and Amazon’s Kindle app. Developers need to tweak their apps to take advantage of Duo’s capabilities, and that’s something that not a lot of them have decided to do up to this point. Expanded availability could make it easier for Microsoft to convince companies to put in the necessary work.

In this article: Microsoft, surface duo, TikTok, ByteDance, Android, mobile, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

Google will officially support running Chrome OS on old PCs

View
Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
Google won't reopen its offices until September 2021

Google won't reopen its offices until September 2021

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr