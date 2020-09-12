Microsoft Surface Duo teardown reveals 'refreshingly simple hinge design'

iFixit has pulled apart a Microsoft Surface Duo, giving us a look at what’s inside the dual-screen device. One of the team’s most notable findings is that the Duo has a “refreshingly simple hinge design” compared to the ones found in foldable devices on the market today. iFixit says it’s like a “miniature 360-degree laptop hinge.”

To be fair, the Duo has two screens whereas devices like the Galaxy Fold and the new Motorola Razr have displays that can actually fold and probably needed a more sophisticated hinge design. Samsung even had to delay the original Fold’s launch to figure out how to make the device more durable and to keep dust out of the mechanism.