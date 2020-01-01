Latest in Gear

Image credit: dem10 via Getty Images

If hindsight is 20/20, how would you rate the original Surface today?

Share your favorite flaws and features of Microsoft's first Surface tablet.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
51m ago
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Ankara, Turkey - September 8, 2013: Man using his surface tablet at the park. Microsoft Surface is a series of tablets designed and marketed by Microsoft
dem10 via Getty Images

Sponsored Links

It was eight years ago that Steve Ballmer stepped onto a stage in Los Angeles to announce Microsoft’s latest offering: the Surface tablet with Windows RT (aka the Surface RT). The first PC to be designed in-house by Microsoft, the Surface stood out for its kickstand, ARM architecture and USB port (which the iPad lacked). When we reviewed it way back in 2012, we also liked the build quality, bright display and Touch Cover keyboard. The drawbacks? Mainly the limited app selection, an issue that has plagued non-Apple tablets for years. 

There are currently over 100 user reviews for the Surface RT, with an average score of 88. So we know this device earned its share of fans who appreciated its performance and battery life. If you loved your original Surface, head over to its product page and leave us a nostalgic review detailing all the pros and cons of this slate. What did you like most about your Surface? How did it feel to type on the Touch Cover? How productive could you be using Windows RT? Give us all the details and your review could be included in an upcoming user review roundup

Write a review for the Microsoft Surface with Windows RT

Note: As usual, comments are off for this article because we’d love to see your thoughts and opinions over on the Surface product page!

In this article: thebuyersguide, user reviews, user review, userreview, userreviews, Microsoft, Surface, Windows RT, microsoft surface, feature, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
35 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Tesla's solar panels are now more efficient and affordable

Tesla's solar panels are now more efficient and affordable

View
Microsoft built Japan's contact-tracing app using Apple and Google tech

Microsoft built Japan's contact-tracing app using Apple and Google tech

View
Snapchat releases and then deletes its latest insensitive filter

Snapchat releases and then deletes its latest insensitive filter

View
EA debuts 'Star Wars: Squadrons' gameplay

EA debuts 'Star Wars: Squadrons' gameplay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr