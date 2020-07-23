The Surface Pro X will soon help you pretend to pay attention to calls

After first announcing it last year, Microsoft has started rolling out the Surface Pro X's highly-anticipated Eye Contact feature as part of its latest Windows 10 Insider Preview. The AI-powered software uses the tablet's custom SQ1 ARM processor to make it look like your eyes are always directly looking at the camera while video chatting.
The feature is available with any app that works with the Surface Pro X's front-facing camera, so you can use it with non-Microsoft apps like Zoom and Google Meet. However, you can't take advantage of the feature while the tablet is oriented vertically.