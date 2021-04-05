Microsoft is adding support for AAC Bluetooth audio in Windows 10

The company is also working on a simplified audio input selection menu.
April 29th, 2021
Windows 10’s next major update won’t include just one long overdue tweak. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft is also working on finally adding support for the AAC Bluetooth audio codec. That's great news if you own a pair of AirPods. Currently, Windows 10 limits you to SBC and Qualcomm’s AptX. AAC is most closely associated with Apple. All of the company’s Bluetooth headphones ship with the codec and default to SBC when it isn’t available. 

Microsoft is also changing how you select Bluetooth inputs in Windows 10. Right now, if you click on the taskbar sound menu, you’ll see multiple profiles for all the headphones and speakers connected to your computers. That’s something that can make it confusing to know what input you should click on if you want to listen to music or talk to someone. Moving forward, Windows 10 will instead automatically switch to the correct Bluetooth profile. All you have to do is select the device where you want to hear everything.

Outside of those updates, Windows 10 users can also look forward to support for Auto HDR in games and new File Explorer icons. If you’re a Windows Insider, you can test those changes by downloading and installing Preview Build 21370.

