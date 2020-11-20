Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mark Blinch / reuters

Microsoft's Windows turns 35 today

Windows 1.0 was first released on November 20th, 1985.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

It’s not a stretch to say that Microsoft’s Windows is one of the most ubiquitous and well-known pieces of software the world has ever seen. At one point or another you’ve almost certainly spent some time with one of the many iconic Windows releases. And today is the 35th birthday of the one that started it all.

Windows 1.0 was released on November 20th, 1985, though, chances are most of you don’t have fond memories of it. If you have memories of it at all. It was received poorly by critics, in part because Windows 1.0 wasn’t an operating system, but more of a GUI tacked on top of MS-DOS. But Windows has come a long way since those humble beginnings, from the highs of Windows 95 and XP, to the more infamous versions like Vista, Windows ME and Windows 8.

Not every release has been a hit, but with more than 1 billion devices running Windows 10, Microsoft’s OS remains the dominant personal computing platform. Sure, mobile may be the future, with more than 2 billion active Android devices out in the wild — but traditional computers aren’t going anywhere any time soon, and it’s fair to say that Windows will continue to be a dominant force for years to come.

In this article: anniversary, Windows 1.0, Microsoft, Windows, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

Apple's iPad Air drops to record-low price one week before Black Friday

View
Tesla Model 3 crash sends scorching battery cells into a nearby house

Tesla Model 3 crash sends scorching battery cells into a nearby house

View
The Morning After: iFixit opened up Apple's new M1 MacBooks

The Morning After: iFixit opened up Apple's new M1 MacBooks

View
Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

Walmart plans to sell more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles on Thursday

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr