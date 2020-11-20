Microsoft's Windows turns 35 today

It’s not a stretch to say that Microsoft’s Windows is one of the most ubiquitous and well-known pieces of software the world has ever seen. At one point or another you’ve almost certainly spent some time with one of the many iconic Windows releases. And today is the 35th birthday of the one that started it all.

Windows 1.0 was released on November 20th, 1985, though, chances are most of you don’t have fond memories of it. If you have memories of it at all. It was received poorly by critics, in part because Windows 1.0 wasn’t an operating system, but more of a GUI tacked on top of MS-DOS. But Windows has come a long way since those humble beginnings, from the highs of Windows 95 and XP, to the more infamous versions like Vista, Windows ME and Windows 8.