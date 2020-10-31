Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

There's also a class action lawsuit over drifting sticks.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Comments
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Microsoft

You might want to talk to Microsoft if you’ve had to get repairs for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in recent months. Microsoft has extended the warranty for its current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller (via Windows Central) from 90 days after purchase to a full year following reports of “mechanical issues.” You’ll get a refund before October 31st, 2020 if you’ve had to pay for any out-of-warranty fixes.

The company claimed that the problems affected only a “small percentage” of users.

The company wasn’t more specific about the problems, but it comes after a class action lawsuit filed in April over drifting thumbstick input on both the Series 2 and the original Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. Similar to the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con drift, the Xbox gamepads supposedly develop unwanted movement that wrecks gameplay and forces repairs. Other controllers are affected well, the plaintiffs claimed.

It’s not certain if the warranty extension is in response to the lawsuit, or if Microsoft has addressed issues with later production runs. Whatever the case, there’s little doubt that Microsoft is eager to avoid any further uproar over its controller quality.

In this article: Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, controller, gamepad, warranty, Xbox One, Microsoft, XBOX, lawsuits, lawsuit, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
24 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

View
Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

Sony finally shows the PS5 interface

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View
Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr