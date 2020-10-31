Microsoft extends Xbox Elite Controller warranty amid hardware problems

You might want to talk to Microsoft if you’ve had to get repairs for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in recent months. Microsoft has extended the warranty for its current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller (via Windows Central) from 90 days after purchase to a full year following reports of “mechanical issues.” You’ll get a refund before October 31st, 2020 if you’ve had to pay for any out-of-warranty fixes.

The company claimed that the problems affected only a “small percentage” of users.