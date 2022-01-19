Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller is $40 off again

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you missed your chance to get Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $140 on New Year's Day, here's your chance to grab it a discount again. The controller is $40 off its usual price of $180 on Microsoft's website right now, and that almost matches its $135 Black Friday pricing last year. Released in 2019, the Xbox Elite Series 2 typically sells for $180 and is aimed towards avid gamers.

Its official page says it was "designed to meet the needs of today's competitive gamers" and that it "features over 30 new ways to play like a pro." The controller is highly customizable and ships with a set of six thumbsticks of different shapes and sizes, four paddles, two D-pads, a charging dock, a carrying case and a USB-C cable. Its battery can last for up to 40 hours, and yes, it can connect to your device via Bluetooth or USB-C to play both Xbox and PC titles. You can also save up to three custom profiles with one default for the controller, so you can easily switch between them, depending on what you're playing.

While it's the second time the Elite Series 2 has gone on sale this month, it's not usually easy finding it for sale at a discount. It's also out of stock on Amazon at the moment, so this may be the best chance to buy it for much lower than retail price.

