Free-to-play Xbox games no longer require Xbox Live Gold to play online

Starting today, all Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S owners can play free online multiplayer games without an Xbox Live Gold membership. In all, that means more than 50 free-to-play titles no longer require a subscription to play online with your friends. Some of the more notable inclusions on the list include Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Roblox and Rocket League. As part of today’s update, party chat and the looking for groups functionality is also available to that same group of people.

Free-to-play now means free-to-play.



