Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

In one of the first positive Friday night news dumps I can remember, Microsoft has not only reversed course on its poorly-received plan to raise the price for Xbox Live, it’s adding a treat. Soon, for free-to-play games (like Fortnite or Apex Legends), multiplayer access will be free, making the Xbox a much more attractive platform for gamers on a budget. Playing a game like Fortnite on PlayStation Network or PC has always been free, and now Xbox Live will handle things the same way.
The plans announced earlier today would’ve doubled the annual price for an Xbox Live Gold subscription that adds a number of benefits, but is mostly required for online multiplayer. Microsoft is pushing its expanded subscription that includes access to the Netflix-like Xbox Game Pass library, and the move would’ve brought the prices closer together for new members, but made it a lot more expensive to play on Xbox as a result. Now things are staying the same, but better.