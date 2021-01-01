Microsoft reverses Xbox Live price hike, will add free multiplayer for some games

To bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience we will be removing Gold requirements for free-to-play games.



We're starting work on that immediately and will have updates in the coming months. Details: https://t.co/tWomNAwmp9 — Xbox (@Xbox) January 23, 2021

Microsoft:

We messed up today and you were right to let us know. Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.

We’re turning this moment into an opportunity to bring Xbox Live more in line with how we see the player at the center of their experience. For free-to-play games, you will no longer need an Xbox Live Gold membership to play those games on Xbox. We are working hard to deliver this change as soon as possible in the coming months.

If you are an Xbox Live Gold member already, you stay at your current price for renewal. New and existing members can continue to enjoy Xbox Live Gold for the same prices they pay today. In the US, $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-months, $39.99 for 6-months and $59.99 for retail 12-months.

Thank you.