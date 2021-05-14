Microsoft expands its Dolby Vision HDR gaming test on Xbox Series X/S

Microsoft is expanding its test of Dolby Vision HDR gaming on Xbox Series X/S . The feature is making its way to the Xbox Insider Alpha ring so more members of the Xbox community can try it. The company is looking for feedback before it rolls out the Dolby Vision HDR option more broadly, which it says will happen soon. It previously promised to do so sometime this year.

Dolby Vision brings more vibrant colors, sharper contrast and up to 40 times brighter highlights to games, Microsoft said. It automatically adjusts the picture settings on your display. Microsoft says it worked with Dolby to create an enhancement that "enables a more accurate HDR gaming experience when connected to a Dolby Vision-enabled TV."

The companies are working with TV manufacturers to optimize the Dolby Vision experience on as many displays as they can before they roll it out to everyone. If you're enrolled in the Insider Alpha program and want to play games with Dolby Vision, you should make sure you have the latest firmware installed on your TV. That way, you might be able to take advantage of features like automatic low-latency mode and variable refresh rate as well.