Microsoft expects Xbox Series X shortages until April

You’ll have to wait a long while before you can order an Xbox Series X or Series S without delays. As IGN and Eurogamer report, Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart told guests at a virtual Jefferies conference that he expected Xbox Series X and S shortages to continue into the first calendar quarter of 2021 — that is, through March. You might not see supply catch up with demand until the April quarter, Stuart said.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed how many new Xbox systems it sold around the November 10th debut. It said the Series X and S represented its most successful launch in history, but that’s not completely surprising given the growing console market, the Xbox One’s rough launch and a pandemic keeping people at home.