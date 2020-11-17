Latest in Gear

Image credit: Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

Microsoft expects Xbox Series X shortages until April

Good for the bottom line, not great for fans.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Microsoft Xbox Series X
Aaron Souppouris/Engadget

You’ll have to wait a long while before you can order an Xbox Series X or Series S without delays. As IGN and Eurogamer report, Microsoft CFO Tim Stuart told guests at a virtual Jefferies conference that he expected Xbox Series X and S shortages to continue into the first calendar quarter of 2021 — that is, through March. You might not see supply catch up with demand until the April quarter, Stuart said.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed how many new Xbox systems it sold around the November 10th debut. It said the Series X and S represented its most successful launch in history, but that’s not completely surprising given the growing console market, the Xbox One’s rough launch and a pandemic keeping people at home.

This won’t be good news if you’re trying to track down a new Xbox for a holiday gift. However, it’s ultimately good news for Microsoft — this suggests that interest is strong enough that the Series X and S will remain hot commodities long after festivities are over. We wouldn’t be surprised if Sony is encountering a similar phenomenon with PlayStation 5 sales. No matter who’s ‘winning,’ it’s a positive sign for those worried that COVID-19 would dampen enthusiasm for next-gen consoles.

