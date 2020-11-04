Latest in Gear

Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
If you’re wondering “how is it already November?” but also, “how is it only November?” you’re not alone. 2020 has felt never-ending while simultaneously vanishing in a flash. It’s safe to say that we’re all a little tired (exhausted, even) and because of that extra fatigue, the holiday shopping season may seem even more stressful than usual.

But we at Engadget hope our annual holiday gift guide can help ease a bit of the burden. If you can’t even begin to think of gift ideas for the people on your list, we’ve got you covered with more than 200 product recommendations. You’ll find picks for the best laptops and tablets, wearables for all kinds of people, the most popular (and best fitting) headphones and earbuds; plus loads of books, movies and music we’ve turned to for escape.

Our staffers have been testing, reviewing and living with most of these products for some time, so we’re confident that they’ll make great gifts for anyone on your list, tech-obsessed or not. We’ve also included a number of budget-friendly options -- that way you can confidently cross items off your list while sticking to your budget.

And for all you bargain hunters out there, we’ll be covering the best discounts we find throughout the holiday shopping season. If you’ve already purchased most of your gifts, good on you for being ahead of the game -- but for those still waiting, the year’s best deals are yet to come. Visit our Deals homepage and follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest sales, including the best of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We hope our buying guides and deals coverage can make the holiday shopping season less stressful. 2020 has been a difficult year for most of us, but we try our best to focus on the positives (even when it’s tough to do so). And when you’re buying gifts for others over the coming weeks, remember to treat yourself along the way -- you deserve it.

In this article: hgg2020, thebuyersguide, holidays, holiday shopping, tech gifts, holiday20, giftguide20, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
