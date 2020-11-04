Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

If you’re wondering “how is it already November?” but also, “how is it only November?” you’re not alone. 2020 has felt never-ending while simultaneously vanishing in a flash. It’s safe to say that we’re all a little tired (exhausted, even) and because of that extra fatigue, the holiday shopping season may seem even more stressful than usual.
But we at Engadget hope our annual holiday gift guide can help ease a bit of the burden. If you can’t even begin to think of gift ideas for the people on your list, we’ve got you covered with more than 200 product recommendations. You’ll find picks for the best laptops and tablets, wearables for all kinds of people, the most popular (and best fitting) headphones and earbuds; plus loads of books, movies and music we’ve turned to for escape.