Xbox Insiders' 360 gamerpics now display properly on modern consoles

If you're attached to your Xbox 360 gamerpic but hate how that it looks small and ridiculous on modern consoles, don't change it for a newer one just yet. Microsoft developer Eden Marie has announced that a recent fix for Xbox 360 gamerpics on newer consoles is now rolling out to Insiders, so everyone should get it soon.

As a reminder, tiny 72x72 pixel Xbox 360 gamerpics were never scaled up on new consoles, so they've grown smaller and smaller and are the wrong shape, to boot. Marie and others engineers originally fixed the issue by scaling the icons to the right size, fitting their square shape into modern round gamerpic (rather than cutting off the corners) and even using transparency for a more seamless appearance.

According to a tweet from Marie, the transparency fix was "walked back a bit due to user feedback that the square images looked too different from normal gamerpics." Rather, the circle is now semi-transparent. It will only show up if you've ever had an Xbox 360 gamerpic, "and if your current gamerpic isn't already your Xbox 360 gamerpic," she said. Once set, any changes you make on an Xbox 360 console will "automatically carry over."

The fix arrived first to the Xbox Alpha Ring, but has now hit the Insider ring starting with Alpha Skip Ahead users. Pending more feedback and possible changes, it should work its way up the Insider ring levels and arrive to all users in the near future.