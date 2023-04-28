Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Headset is $15 off at Amazon

The headset supports spatial audio and it can be yours for $85.

Xbox gamers looking for a headset that both supports spatial audio and looks pretty sleek may be interested in checking out the Xbox Wireless Headset . Although there are a number of other options on the market, this model ties into the aesthetic of the Xbox Series X (and previous Xboxes, given the green and black color scheme). Best of all, the Xbox Wireless Headset is on sale right now. It has dropped by $15 to $85 at Amazon .

Xbox Xbox Wireless Headset The Xbox Wireless Headset supports the Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X spatial audio protocols. $85 at Amazon

The headset can connect directly to your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One without the need for a dongle. It's compatible with Windows 10 and 11 devices. There's the option to connect it to your phone and Xbox simultaneously, so you can take a call without interrupting your gaming session. Additionally, there's Bluetooth and USB-C support and you'll get up to 15 hours of use on a single charge, Microsoft says.

There's support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X spatial audio protocols, though you'll need a $15 license to use Dolby Atmos beyond any free trial that's on offer. Spatial audio can, for instance, help you figure out which direction enemies are approaching from.

You'll be able to use rotating earcup dials to adjust the volume and chat levels. The headset uses dual beamforming microphone elements and voice isolation tech to optimize your in-game voice chat. There's an auto-mute option that kicks in when you aren't talking, as well as a manual mute button. Moreover, the headset has an adjustable headband with what Microsoft describes as a flexible and lightweight design.

