‘Minecraft Earth’ adds seasonal challenges for its AR builders

Minecraft Earth, Microsoft’s blocky answer to Pokémon Go, continues to evolve despite still being in Early Access mode. The latest update adds three important new features to challenge players and make it easier to keep track of past feats.

Are you up for a Challenge? We've got a HEFTY update for you today, with plenty of new content to sink your pickaxe into!

✨ The first Challenge Season is here!

📔 There's a new Player Journal to fill!

🐓🐖🐄🐑🐇

...and a herd of new Mob variants!



↣ https://t.co/OBpzUcz2Ck ↢ pic.twitter.com/hbFoKimDPG — Minecraft Earth (@minecraftearth) April 28, 2020

The biggest new feature, challenges and seasons, will give players a lot more to do. Each new season brings a host of new challenges and if that’s not enough, players can access daily challenges or use tappables to unlock new ones. Character creator items and other rewards can be gained by completing challenges, which help players work through a season.