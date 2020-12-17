MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

MIT researchers have built what they say is the most precise atomic clock to date. Their approach could help scientists explore questions such as the effect of gravity on the passage of time and whether time changes as the universe gets older. More accurate atomic clocks would even be sensitive enough to detect dark matter and gravitational waves.

The researchers, who published their findings in a paper in Nature, used a different method from existing atomic clocks to achieve greater accuracy. Instead of measuring randomly oscillating atoms, their design centers around quantumly entangled atoms. The atoms are correlated in a way that's "impossible according to the laws of classical physics."