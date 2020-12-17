Latest in Gear

Image credit: MIT

MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

It could help scientists explore issues such as the effect of gravity on time.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
46m ago
A laser measuring an atom's movement in an atomic clock
MIT

MIT researchers have built what they say is the most precise atomic clock to date. Their approach could help scientists explore questions such as the effect of gravity on the passage of time and whether time changes as the universe gets older. More accurate atomic clocks would even be sensitive enough to detect dark matter and gravitational waves.

The researchers, who published their findings in a paper in Nature, used a different method from existing atomic clocks to achieve greater accuracy. Instead of measuring randomly oscillating atoms, their design centers around quantumly entangled atoms. The atoms are correlated in a way that's "impossible according to the laws of classical physics."

The team entangled around 350 atoms of ytterbium. The rare earth element's atoms oscillate at the same frequency as visible light, or 100,000 times more often per second than cesium, the element used in other atomic clocks. If scientists can track those oscillations precisely, they "can use the atoms to distinguish ever smaller intervals of time," MIT notes.

Were the most advanced atomic clocks adapted to use this method and they'd been around since the beginning of the universe (some 14 billion years ago), researchers believe they'd be accurate to within less than a tenth of a second. The most advanced atomic clocks would be off by around half a second over the same timeframe with their current setups.

In this article: atomic clock, atomic clocks, dark matter, gravitational waves, quantum entanglement, entangled atoms, mit, research, time, gear, tomorrow
