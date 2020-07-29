MIT algorithm finds subtle connections between art pieces

A new system developed by MIT researchers called “MosAIc” is finding hard-to-spot similarities between art pieces at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum. MosAIc scans an image, then uses deep networks to find similarities in pieces that span cultures, artists and media that may not have otherwise been noticed, according to a statement from MIT.
To use MosAIc, the user inputs an image and MosAIc’s algorithm finds similar art pieces. In one example, MosAIc linked Francisco de Zurbarán’s, The Martyrdom of Saint Serapion and Jan Asselijn’s The Threatened Swan. “These two artists did not have a correspondence or meet each other during their lives, yet their paintings hinted at a rich, latent structure that underlies both of their works,” said MIT CSAIL PhD student Mark Hamilton, lead author on a paper about MosAIc.