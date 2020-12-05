MIT wants to use your microwaving habits to study your health

Researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have created a wireless system that monitors how people use the appliances in their homes. The team believes that with data about how and when users operate everything from microwaves to hair dryers and stoves, they could study health habits, track the wellbeing of elderly people, encourage less energy usage and even help insurance companies assess risks.
The system, called Sapple, uses a smart electricity meter and a wireless, wall-mounted device that emits and tracks radio signals to determine where a person is -- CSAIL used the same device to monitor COVID-19 patients remotely. Those sensors feed a machine learning model that determines where and when a particular appliance is being used.