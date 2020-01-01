MLB teams could use cameras to detect fans who don't wear masks

Baseball’s COVID-19-shortened season hasn’t gone too well because of multiple outbreaks that have raised calls to shut the season down. However, the league appears to be making plans not only to continue, but possibly have fans in stadiums during the pandemic. According to a Bloomberg report (via Gizmodo), the league has been investigating the use of cameras that could scan fans and spot individuals who are either not wearing masks or are using them improperly.
A number of MLB teams have been in contact with a startup called Airspace systems, inquiring about AI software that could detect maskless fans. So far, Airspace has focused on detecting drones near airports and stadiums, but apparently its tech could be repurposed for face mask recognition. Both organizations confirmed to Bloomberg that they’re in talks about such a system.