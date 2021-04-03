'MLB The Show 21' is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch

Xbox is bringing another major third-party title to Game Pass on release day. What makes MLB The Show 21 a little different from the many other games on the service is that PlayStation Studios developed and published it.

This marks not only the debut of the series on non-PlayStation platforms, but also the first time Sony has published a game on Xbox. It’s mighty strange that MLB The Show 21 would arrive on Game Pass rather than Sony’s own PlayStation Plus . Perhaps it’ll show up there as well at some point, but this is still a highly unusual deal.

MLB The Show 21 will arrive on April 20th. That’s just a couple of weeks after Opening Day of the 2021 MLB season, so baseball hype should still be at a high level.

Members of Game Pass will be able to play MLB The Show 21 at no extra cost on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S later this month, and Ultimate subscribers can step up to the plate on Android phones and tablets via Xbox cloud gaming (formerly known as xCloud). Both the Xbox One and Series X/S versions will be available on Game Pass. MLB The Show 21 supports cross-platform play and progression, so if one of your friends picks it up for PS4 or PS5, you’ll be able to take them on.