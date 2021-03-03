Xbox Game Pass is full of sports games this month

The next wave of games coming to will probably ignite that competitive spark in you. Microsoft several major sports titles are coming to the service, starting with . That's available to Game Pass subscribers on Xbox consoles now through .
Starting on March 4th, you can take to the court on console and xCloud, as joins the lineup. Soccer fans will be able to take a team from England's National League to European championship glory, as Football Manager 2021 also joins Game Pass on Thursday. The full PC version will be available, as will (which, curiously, you can also play on PC). You'll be able to transfer saves between the two versions.
In April, NHL 21 will hit EA Play and Game Pass. Before that, there's another big game on the way for non-sports fans. Star Wars: Squadrons will land on both services later this month, albeit only on the console version of Game Pass. EA Play still .
These are all strong additions to Game Pass, which is still one of the best deals in gaming. Cricket 19 (PC) and (xCloud) are other recent additions to the service.
Meanwhile, some games are about to cycle out of Game Pass. The most notable games that are leaving are (consoles) and (consoles and PC). Alvastia Chronicles, Alvastia Chronicles and Kona are on the way out too. You have just a couple of weeks to get your fill of those, as they leave Game Pass on March 15th.