Sega’s Football Manager heads back to Xbox this fall

‘Football Manager 2021’ hits Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on November 24th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Football Manager 2021
Sega

When it comes out on November 24th, Football Manager 2021 will the first entry in the popular simulation series to make its way to Xbox consoles in more than a decade. Sega plans to release the game on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, with a single purchase getting you access to both the current and next-generation versions of the game. You’ll also have to chance to buy Football Manager 2021 on PC and Mac, where they’ll be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store.  

Sega says the Xbox release of Football Manager 2021 builds on the Touch version of the series — which the company has typically released on iOS and Android devices, as well as Nintendo Switch. But don’t worry, Sega says it’s fully optimized the game for Xbox controllers. The Xbox version will also support Microsoft’s Play Anywhere feature, allowing you to transfer your saves between an Xbox console and Windows PC. If you pre-order the game now through Steam or the Epic Games Store, you can get a 10 percent discount and early access to the game two weeks before its official release date.

