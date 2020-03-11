'NBA2K21' goes full MMO with next-gen The City mode

Visual Concepts will handpick the game’s first mayors from the NBA2K community to serve an initial term. Afterward, each Affiliation will vote for their representative through an in-game poll — in case you haven’t had your fill of elections in the last week. Each term lasts six weeks, and as a mayor, you’ll have the power to define your faction’s visual identity. Visual Concepts will allow mayors to customize their Affiliation’s uniforms, court designs and more.

As you explore the hub, you’ll find basketball hoops attached to the side of some buildings. Here you’ll be able to challenge other players to games of HORSE and half-court games that feature up to six players total. Along the way, you’ll also stumble upon NPCs who will give you quests to complete. Like their counterparts in almost every other MMO, they’ll have an exclamation mark above their heads to let you know they have an assignment for you to complete. Naturally, there are also in-game stores throughout the world where you can customize your character’s appearance.

You’ll be able to check out The City once NBA 2K21 comes out on Xbox Series X and Series S on November 10th and PlayStation 5 on November 12th.