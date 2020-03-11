'NBA2K21' goes full MMO with next-gen The City mode

Between photo-realistic graphics and a new WNBA mode, basketball fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of NBA 2K21. And you can add The City, an expanded online hub world, to the list of next-generation specific features.
The City builds on The Neighborhood gameplay mode that’s been a hallmark of the franchise over the last couple of years. Series developer Visual Concepts is creating what essentially sounds like an MMORPG. When you first visit The City, you’ll start in “Rookieville.” It’s exactly what it sounds like: a tutorial area where you’ll need to complete several tasks before the rest of the online world opens up to you. Once you’re out of Rookieville, you’ll pick one of four Affiliations to join: North, South, East and West. Each faction calls a different borough of The City their home and has its own mayor.