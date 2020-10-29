Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NBA 2K

NBA 2K21 adds WNBA MyPlayer mode -- but only on new-gen consoles

The MyWNBA feature in 'NBA 2K21' for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S adds some features MyNBA doesn't have.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Breonna Stewart - NBA 2K21
NBA 2K

With the debut of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles just a couple of weeks away, the NBA 2K21 development team is slowly releasing info about the updated version of the game coming at launch for new consoles. Today the major addition they’re announcing is that, for the first time, there will be a WNBA version of its MyPlayer experience.

NBA Live 18 was the first game to add WNBA players, while NBA 2K20 marked the debut of WNBA players and teams in 2K. Now the new-gen versions of NBA 2K21 will include a brand new MyWNBA experience that lets you take on a GM role, create your own player complete with face scanning and an exclusive 3v3 multiplayer mode. MyPlayer for the WNBA isn’t simply a copy/paste of the NBA version either, with off-court elements that include considering your player’s offseason job.

It’s disappointing that people who want to experience a WNBA version of the experience will have to pay extra for an updated version of the game, but it is good to see that there’s a lot of work going into making it a full experience, and even including features the NBA side doesn’t have. NBA 2K21 will be available at launch for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles, check below for some recently uploaded gameplay video complete with director commentary.

In this article: NBA 2K, NBA 2K21, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, 2K Sports, WNBA, MyPlayer, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
42 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

Amazon is matching many of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals

View
Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices hit all-time lows in Alexa birthday sale

Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV devices hit all-time lows in Alexa birthday sale

View
Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

Intel's 11th-gen Rocket Lake desktop CPUs will max out at 8 cores

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View
Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

Watch a self-driving Roborace car drive directly into a wall

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr