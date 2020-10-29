NBA 2K21 adds WNBA MyPlayer mode -- but only on new-gen consoles

With the debut of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles just a couple of weeks away, the NBA 2K21 development team is slowly releasing info about the updated version of the game coming at launch for new consoles. Today the major addition they’re announcing is that, for the first time, there will be a WNBA version of its MyPlayer experience.

NBA Live 18 was the first game to add WNBA players, while NBA 2K20 marked the debut of WNBA players and teams in 2K. Now the new-gen versions of NBA 2K21 will include a brand new MyWNBA experience that lets you take on a GM role, create your own player complete with face scanning and an exclusive 3v3 multiplayer mode. MyPlayer for the WNBA isn’t simply a copy/paste of the NBA version either, with off-court elements that include considering your player’s offseason job.