Assassin’s Creed isn’t the only game getting a key update for the new consoles today, as EA pushed an update for Star Wars Squadrons. As previously announced, this update brings a slew of upgrades to players on next-gen systems.

On PS5, that includes just improved visual quality and lighting, while Xbox Series X/S updates include a toggle for 120 FPS output with reduced quality, as well as support for displays with variable refresh rate and resolution that now goes up to 4K.