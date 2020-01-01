EA details next-gen updates for 'Star Wars Squadrons,' 'FIFA 21' and more

With both Microsoft and Sony mere weeks away from the release of their respective next-gen consoles, EA has detailed how its most popular current-generation titles will play on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 (via The Verge). Depending on the title, you can mostly expect better loading times and more consistent framerates, either through backward compatibility or a free next-gen upgrade.
Among its current crop of games, the Xbox Series X/S version of Star Wars: Squadrons will get the most significant next-gen upgrade. You’ll have a choice between two quality presents: one that prioritizes better visuals and another that’s more focused on performance. In the former mode, the Xbox Series X will render the game at a dynamic 4K and 60 frames per second, while the Series S will aim for 1440p at 60 frames per second. The game will also feature better lighting effects in this mode. In performance mode, both the Xbox Series X and Series S will render the game at 120 frames per second while trying to stay at 4K and 1440p respectively. Provided you own a compatible TV, the Xbox Series X/S version of Star Wars: Squadrons will also include support for variable refresh rates (VRR), which should help smooth out any frame rate fluctuations.